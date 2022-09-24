HomeTech Newssoftwarearchitektur.tv: HTTP as a central element of web architecture

softwarearchitektur.tv: HTTP as a central element of web architecture

Tech NewsSocial NetworksTwitterYoutube

Published on

By Brian Adam
softwarearchitekturtv http as a central element of web architecture.png
softwarearchitekturtv http as a central element of web architecture.png
- Advertisement -

voonze Developer presents the video cast by Eberhard Wolff and Lisa Moritz: Lucas Dohmen talks about the importance of HTTP.

 

The web has been based on HTTP since the beginning. At first glance, this protocol only looks like a technical detail, but in fact it represents an integral part of the architecture of the web – and thus it is also the basis for the architecture of many applications.

- Advertisement -

 

In this episode, Eberhard Wolff talks to his guest Lucas Dohmen, who shows why HTTP is so important for architects and what characterizes this protocol. He also covers HTTP 2 and 3 as well as other protocols such as web sockets.

Soon you will be able to detect dangerous Airtags that can track you

Lucas is one of the web architecture experts at INNOQ. He has already been a guest at softwarearchitektur.tv a few times. The talk is available as a live stream here and on YouTube at the usual time:

 

Broadcast date, broadcast locations, interaction

- Advertisement -

The broadcast will take place live on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 12 p.m. (CEST), the episode will be available as a recording afterwards. During the live stream, questions can be asked via Twitch or YouTube chat, via Twitter to @ewolff or submit anonymously using the form on the videocast website.

software-architektur.tv is a videocast by Eberhard Wolff, blogger and podcaster voonze developer and well-known software architect in the service of the IT consulting company INNOQ. Since June 2020, more than 100 episodes have been created that highlight different areas of software architecture – sometimes with guests, sometimes with Wolff alone. For two years now, voonze Developer has included the new episodes streamed via YouTube in the online channel so that viewers from Heise Medien can follow the videocast.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Jakarta EE 10: The first major release in 5 years is aimed at cloud applications

After more than five years, Jakarta EE 10 is the first new feature release...
Android

Vivo X80 Lite official in Europe: the smartphone changes color

The range of smartphones I live X80 has a new member: the already announced...

More like this

How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
Tech News

GIGABYTE Announces AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER Graphics Card

With GeForce RTX 4080 graphics and RTX 4090 officially announced, the first custom models...

© 2021 voonze.com.