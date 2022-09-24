softwarearchitektur.tv: HTTP as a central element of web architecture

voonze Developer presents the video cast by Eberhard Wolff and Lisa Moritz: Lucas Dohmen talks about the importance of HTTP.

The web has been based on HTTP since the beginning. At first glance, this protocol only looks like a technical detail, but in fact it represents an integral part of the of the web – and thus it is also the basis for the architecture of many applications.

In this episode, Eberhard Wolff talks to his guest Lucas Dohmen, who shows why HTTP is so important for architects and what characterizes this protocol. He also covers HTTP 2 and 3 as well as other protocols such as web sockets.

Lucas is one of the web architecture experts at INNOQ. He has already been a guest at .tv a few times. The talk is available as a live stream here and on YouTube at the usual time:

Broadcast date, broadcast locations, interaction

The broadcast will take place live on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 12 p.m. (CEST), the episode will be available as a recording afterwards. During the live stream, questions can be asked via Twitch or YouTube chat, via Twitter to @ewolff or submit anonymously using the form on the videocast website.

software-architektur.tv is a videocast by Eberhard Wolff, blogger and podcaster voonze developer and well-known software architect in the service of the IT consulting company INNOQ. Since June 2020, more than 100 episodes have been created that highlight different areas of software architecture – sometimes with guests, sometimes with Wolff alone. For two years now, voonze Developer has included the new episodes streamed via YouTube in the online channel so that viewers from Heise Medien can follow the videocast.