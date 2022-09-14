Software provider Pragmatic Play strengthens its leadership position in Latin America

- Advertisement -

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp %20Play%20fortalece%20su%20posici%C3%B3n%20de%20liderazgo%20en%20Am%C3%A9rica%20 a&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trecebits.com%2F2022%2F09%2F14%2Fel-proveedor-de-software-pragmatic-play-fortalece-su-posicion-de-liderazgo-en-america-latina%2F&via=TreceBits&related=TreceBits" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow">

- Advertisement -

The online gaming sector is one of the most competitive at the moment and new products, modern technologies, updated game designs, responsive and optimized web pages are continually appearing… and this makes the dispute between casinos and providers to be in the Olympus of the sector is very hard. In this article we are going to talk about a specific provider, Pragmatic Play, one of the most powerful software developers of the moment and how it is trying to strengthen its in Latin America, one of the most powerful markets in the world of online gaming.

Pragmatic Play, the company

Pragmatic Play is one of the biggest software providers right now, but it hasn’t always been that way. The company was founded in 2007 under the name TopGame in Silema, Malta. Its beginnings were not so good and little by little they evolved, slowly approaching what they are today. A few years after its origin there was a reform of the company and it changed its name to Pragmatic Play. During the following years the company continued to work well and to grow little by little.

Pragmatic Play was earning a name in the online gaming industry, developing games that were beginning to be played in the best casinos in the world and making a name for itself in Latin America. Once they saw that the company works well and that more and more casinos wanted to have their products in their catalogues, they decided to take a leap in quality and focus on a more premium service. Today the company dedicates a large part of its economic resources to research, to developing new products and to having the best possible team, which translates into excellent results. It is one of the favorite developers of users and its products are elegant, attractive, fun and always up to date with the latest technology in the gaming industry.

The situation of Pragmatic Play in Latin America

- Advertisement -

Latin America has not been an easy place for the gaming industry and it is because in many countries online gaming is not regulated or has been done so only recently. This means that many users on the South American continent cannot properly enjoy online gaming and Pragmatic Play has decided to take matters into their own hands. One of the most recent additions is the arrival of Pragmatic Play at Gana360, in Guatemala, where you can now find free slot machine games from this developer and big hits like Bigger Bass Bonanza and The Dog House Megaways. Apart from these popular titles, you can find many others in the casino’s catalog and it is very likely that the offer of Pragmatic Pla games at Gana360 will increase little by little in the coming months.

The arrival of Pragmatic Play in Guatemala is not a random move by the company, rather it is all part of a much larger strategy. In large countries like Argentina, Colombia or Chile, Pragmatic Play and many other software providers are already working, but in smaller countries with less connection to gambling, quality products are lacking in casinos. This is what has led Pragmatic Play to take its software to Guatemala, a country where the game is not as popular and requires large companies to launch it.

It may not be the best move at the level of profitability, because surely in casinos in larger countries the benefits obtained would be much higher, but it is a move to seek reputation, to position itself as one of the most important software providers in the entire Latin America. Many times a company not only wants to be in the best places in the world, but also wants to expand to the most remote places. Pragmatic Play wants to be known throughout the world and considers that conquering Latin America is the first step to achieve it. Their most recent move has been to reach Guatemala, but there is no doubt that if things continue to work out for them as well as they have up to now, they will soon reach other countries in Latin America and even small countries on other continents, since in the most The big ones have been around for a long time.

conclusion

Pragmatic Play has little to prove as a company and that is that it has been operating for many years and has done things very well from the beginning. Now that it is established as one of the world’s leading casino product development companies, it believes it is time to branch out and make a name for itself on sites where the game is not as popular. Such important companies seek that, renown, reputation, and establishing themselves as the best software provider in all of Latin America, which is the current objective of the company, is a great way to do it.