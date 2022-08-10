.NET MAUI was released in May 2022 as a latecomer to .NET 6.0. The successor to Xamarin.Forms brings these innovations and deficits.

MAUI stands for Multi-Platform App UI and is the latest component of the .NET 6.0 family, see the article “Microsoft’s .NET 6 comes with new data types and hot reloading”. MAUI makes it possible to develop native user interfaces and hybrid apps for the following operating systems: Windows from version 10 1809, macOS (via Mac Catalyst; from version 10.13 and 11 for hybrid apps), iOS from version 10 and from version 14 for hybrid apps, Android from version 5.0/API 21 and version 7.0/API 24 for hybrid apps and Tizen from version 5.5.

A community project led by Microsoft developer Javier Suárez for a Linux desktop-based implementation based on GtkSharp is still in its infancy. Some operating system variants such as Wear OS, Android Auto, tvOS, watchOS and Xbox are not yet possible in .NET MAUI.

More about :

Software development: .NET MAUI in the test

Microsoft’s .NET 6 comes with new data types and hot reloading

The development of the agile manifesto in fast motion

Find the right agile method

The ways in which agility can go wrong

Agility: Analyzing sentiment using machine learning

Agile Development: A comparison of frameworks for behavior-driven testing

Requirements engineering in agile software development

Security for agile projects: web security tests with open source tools

SAP Cloud Platform: Development and operation of cloud-native business applications

Web Development: What PHP 8 Brings

.NET MAUI is not completely new, just the rewrite of the Xamarin product line that Microsoft bought in 2016. It is the direct successor to Xamarin.Forms. .NET for iOS (formerly Xamarin iOS), .NET for macOS (formerly Xamarin Mac), .NET for Android (formerly Xamarin Android) and the Windows UI Library 3 (WinUI3, formerly Universal Windows Platform/WinUI 2) work below MAUI. . You can also develop specific applications with all of these basic frameworks, which then only run on one operating system at a time.