Société Générale avoids the worst in its expensive exit from Russia

Leo Tolstoy wrote that every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way. The same goes for banks in Russia. Société Générale has managed to smooth its painful exit from the country by selling Rosbank to the oligarch Vladimir Potanin, the man from whom it bought the unit. The conditions of his exit are better than those foreseen in the worst scenario described last month by the French bank. But they still mark the end of a long and sad story.

The bank led by Frédéric Oudéa said on Monday that it will write down a total of 3.1 billion euros as a result of its departure from Russia. That includes a €2 billion hit to Rosbank’s book value and €1.1 billion that SocGen described as the reversal of a ruble conversion reserve. But it will also collect a payment, which includes some 500 million euros of subordinated debt that the parent bank had extended to its Russian subsidiary.

SocGen says the deal will lower its Tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio by 20 basis points, from 13.7% at the end of last year. That’s much better than the 50 basis point hit it would have taken if its Russian assets had been expropriated. At the end of December, SocGen had €49.8bn of CET1 capital and €363bn of risk-weighted assets. That means the sale of Rosbank to Potanin’s Interros leaves SocGen slightly better off by €1bn.

According to Interros, the terms of the transaction have been approved by the Kremlin, which should allow the French bank to avoid the fate of Western companies in Russia threatened with expropriation by President Vladimir Putin. Assuming no other authorities intervene, SocGen will have achieved the closest thing to an orderly exit. Not surprisingly, its shares were up as much as 7% on Monday.

However, Rosbank never delivered on the promise of rapid growth that the French bank’s leaders envisioned in 2006. SocGen bought a stake months after the assassination of the Russian central banker tasked with cleaning up the crime-plagued banking sector. It took majority control in early 2008, just a few months before the global financial crisis. He fired Rosbank’s CEO for corruption in 2013. The following year, Putin annexed Crimea and Russia was hit with sanctions. The main surprise is that it took a war for SocGen to put an end to this unfortunate saga.