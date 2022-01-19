Social Welfare Ireland: Who qualifies for the Free Electricity Allowance Payment?

The Free Electricity Allowance is provided by the Department of Social Protection to help with the cost of electricity bills.

In 2022, the payment is €35 and is paid to eligible groups on a monthly basis.

Those applicants who meet certain criteria will receive this payment as part of the Households Benefits Package.

With electricity prices seemingly rising month on month, it’s now more important than ever to see if you can avail of the payment to lower the cost of your electric bills.

But who qualifies for the free electricity allowance and how do you apply for the monthly payment?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who qualifies for the Free Electricity Allowance?

The Free Electricity Allowance is available for everyone aged 70 or over as well as people under 70 in certain circumstances.

Is it means-tested?

While many social welfare payments are, the electricity allowance is not means-tested and is available to anyone aged over 70.

Are there any other requirements for applicants?

Yes. Anyone in receipt of the allowance must be living in Ireland legally and permanently as well as being the only person in the household receiving the payment.

Who qualifies “under certain circumstances?”

If you’re aged between 66-70 and are in receipt of the State Pension, Widow’s, Widower’s or Surviving Civil Partner’s Pension, you also qualify for this allowance.

If you’re under 66, and receiving the disability allowance or the Blind Pension you can qualify for the payment. However, you must be living alone or with an “excepted person.”

Who is an “excepted person”?

An excepted person includes someone who earns less than €310 per week, dependant children under 18, or an incapacitated person in need of care for at least 12 months, you can qualify for the payment.

Do I need to tell my electricity supplier?

If your electricity supplier is Electric Ireland, the €35 will be automatically deducted from your monthly bill. Otherwise, the €35 payments will be paid every Tuesday into your bank account or you can collect it in person from your local post office.

How do I apply for the free electricity allowance?

Head on over the MyWelfare.ie to apply online or you can download the household benefits package application form and post it to:

Household Benefits Package

Social Welfare Services

College Road

Sligo

Ireland

