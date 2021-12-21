Social Welfare Ireland: New guidelines for Employee Wage Subsidy Scheme published

Cabinet has agreed to an enhanced range of measures to support businesses affected by the restrictions introduced yesterday.

The EWSS is now set to stay open and accept new applications to businesses whose staff are suffering from the new restrictions while the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme will allow them to apply for financial assistance.

Businesses that are legally allowed to stay open but that would feel they’d have to close due to the 8pm curfew can apply for the CRSS.

For businesses that stay open during the latest round of restrictions on hospitality, they can claim up to 40% on their pre-pandemic turnover which is a rise from the current rate of 25%. Businesses won’t lose access to subsidies if claimed.

Businesses will need to calculate their combined income from December 2021 and January 2022 is down at least 30% compared to the same period in 2019 and 2020.

This eligibility criteria applies to all businesses set up on or before April 30, 2019.

For businesses that opened on May 1, 2019, or after, they need to calculate that their income from December 2021 and January 2022 will be 30% down on August and November of this year.

The EWSS will be paid to the full rate of €350 until the end of January and will also be opened to new businesses.

Commercial rates for businesses will be waived for the first quarter of 2022 for those businesses most affected by the restrictions.

The PUP is also being reopened to new applicants who have lost jobs due to the 8pm hospitality curfew.

These increased supports have been welcomed by Adrian Cummins, CEO of The Restaurants Association of Ireland.

“The supports outlined by Ministers Donohue and McGrath will go some way in supporting economically flattened hospitality businesses and workers across the state at a critical time in the run-up to Christmas,” he said.