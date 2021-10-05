Social welfare Ireland: List of people who are eligible for Christmas bonus and when it’ll be paid

Thousands of social welfare recipients are set to receive a Christmas Bonus payment ahead of the festive season.

The annual cash benefit is given to people claiming a long-term social welfare payment.

The government is set to announce finalised details of the bonus on October 12 when Budget 2022 is published.

No change is expected to the Christmas payment in the Budget, while last year, those in receipt of the PUP received the bonus.

The benefit is 100% of the normal weekly long-term social welfare payment which claimants receive, with the minimum amount being €20.

In 2020, people getting the PUP for at least 17 weeks also received the cash bonus.

People received their Christmas Bonus along with their social welfare payment in the week beginning 7 December last year.

Therefore, based on this it would be expected that social welfare recipients could expect to receive it in the week starting December 6 this year.

Based on last year’s assessment, people claiming social welfare across dozens of categories were deemed eligible for the Christmas Bonus.

It is not known as yet whether the same cohorts will be entitled to the payment this year, but based on 2020, people claiming the following types of social welfare would be eligible:

Back to Education Allowance (people coming from jobseeker’s payments need to be on their payment and/or BTEA for at least 104 days)

Back to Work Enterprise Allowance

Back to Work Family Dividend

Basic Supplementary Welfare Allowance (long-term only – 15 months/over 455 days)

Blind Pension

Carer’s Allowance and Benefit (including half-rate Carer’s Allowance)

Community Employment

Deserted Wife’s Allowance and Benefit

Daily Expenses Allowance, formerly called Direct Provision Allowance (long-term only – 15 months/over 455 days)

Disability Allowance

Disablement Pension and Widow’s, Widower’s or Surviving Civil Partner’s Pension under the Occupational Injuries Scheme

Domiciliary Care Allowance

Farm Assist

Further Education and Training (FET) Allowance (from a jobseeker’s payment – you need to be on your payment and/or FET Allowance for at least 104 days)

Gateway

Guardian’s Payment (Contributory) and (Non-Contributory)

Invalidity Pension

Job Initiative

Jobseeker’s Allowance (for at least 104 days)

Jobseeker’s Benefit (for at least 104 days)

Jobseeker’s Transitional payment

Magdalene Laundry Payment

One-Parent Family Payment

Partial Capacity Benefit

Rural Social Scheme

State Pension (Contributory) and (Non-Contributory)

Tús

VTOS (people coming from jobseeker’s payments must have been on their payment and/or VTOS for at least 104 days)

Widow, Widower’s or Surviving Civil Partner’s Pension (Contributory) and (Non-Contributory)

The Christmas Bonus was also paid to people getting Blind Welfare Allowance, Mobility Allowance, and rehabilitative training allowance from the HSE. Survivors of Thalidomide who get payments from the Department of Health also got the bonus last year.

When it comes to people claiming assistance while they are unemployed, they were entitled to the bonus in 2020 if they met certain criteria.

If you are getting Jobseekers Allowance or Jobseeker’s Benefit, you will qualify for a Christmas Bonus, if:

You have been getting your jobseeker’s payment (or a combination of qualifying payments) for at least 104 days

And

You are getting Jobseeker’s Allowance for at least one day between 2 December 2020 and 8 December 2020 or you are getting Jobseeker’s Benefit for at least one day between 3 December 2020 and 9 December 2020.

In 2020, the Christmas Bonus was 100% of peoples’ normal weekly payment (including the Living Alone Increase, the Island Allowance and the Over-80 Increase).

It did not include Fuel Allowance.

It should also be noted that people receiving two eligible social welfare benefits, for example, a One-Parent Family Payment and the Domiciliary Care Allowance, they will get the Christmas Bonus for both payments.