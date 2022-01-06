Social welfare Ireland: How to claim tax rebates in 2022

It’s the start of a new year, and thousands of people across Ireland hope their tax return will see them receive a hefty payment in a few weeks.

However, many people aren’t aware of the process of how to apply – or that there is even a process in place to claim tax back if you overpaid the previous year.

Here is the entire process for how to potentially claim an end of year tax refund by completing your income tax return for 2021.

In order to complete an income tax return and request your statement of liability, there are a few stages a person will need to follow.

Anyone who claims a tax refund needs to have an account set up on myrevenue.ie.

The quickest way to submit an income tax return is through the PAYE services page myAccount on Revenue.ie.

Sign in to MyAccount and click the “review your tax 2018-2021” tab in the PAYE services section.

You’ll then make sure your personal details are correct.

Then click the “submit your income tax return” for the chosen year. A person can claim tax back for a maximum of four previous years.

This process is mandatory for all PAYE customers in order to receive the following documents:

claim additional tax credits

declare additional income

claim a statement of liability

claim refunds of any tax or USC overpaid

confirm any liability of any tax or USC underpaid

Once you’ve submitted an income tax return, you can now request a statement of liability.

Log in to myrevenue and click on “review your tax” for 2018-2021, request a statement of liability for your chosen year and then click “complete income tax return.

The statement of liability will appear in MyDocuments in your revenue profile. This will show how much you are due in a tax refund.

If you are due a refund, it will be paid to you in one of two ways. If you submitted your bank details when submitting the income tax return, it will be paid directly into the bank account. Otherwise, you will receive a cheque in the post.

