Social Welfare Ireland: Five tax credits you can claim at Christmas

With the end of 2021 nearly upon us, it’s time to see what tax reliefs and credits are claimable for you for the past 12 months.

Outside of the obvious tax credits available, there are a number of reliefs and credits that go under the radar that most people don’t know exist.

There are slight differences between tax credits and tax reliefs.

Credits reduce the amount of tax a person pays, while tax reliefs reduce the amount of income that you pay tax on.

Every tax credit and relief depends on the circumstances of the individual applying.

Here are 5 that you may be able to claim by the end of 2021.

Age Tax Credit – Claimants must be 65 or older in the tax year. Tax credit for a single applicant is €295 per year and for a jointly assessed or separately assessed couple, it is €490.

Blind Persons Tax Credit – The tax credit is €1,650 for a single person or when one person is blind in a marriage / civil partnership. €3,300 if both people are blind. Full information on what you need to qualify can be found here.

Dependent Relative Tax Credit – You can claim a tax credit if you maintain a relative at your own expense. A tax credit of €245 took effect from January 2021. You can claim for a child that lives with you, but that child income cannot exceed €15,740. For full qualifications, click here.

Employee Tax Credit: If you pay tax under the PAYE system, you can claim an end of year tax credit. The maximum tax credit is €1,650. The full rundown on qualifications for this tax credit can be found here.

Guide Dog Allowance – If blind or visually impaired, you can claim a tax credit if you own a guide dog. The guide dog allowance is €825 at the standard rate which equates to a credit of €165.

