Social welfare Ireland: Expert outlines how to pay PUP tax bill and one group who won’t have to pay

Ireland is moving towards a return to normal life, with the majority heading back to work in recent weeks while some still await the reopening of certain sectors in October.

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has therefore begun winding down, with the first decrease in payments experienced this month.

Those who were in receipt of the payment at any point of the Covid-19 pandemic will now be subject to a tax bill related to the sum of money they received over time.

Director of Tax Smart, Barry Maxwell, spoke with the Irish Mirror about what to expect from the PUP tax bill, how to manage it and who won’t be made to pay it.

Explaining the PUP tax rate itself, Mr Maxwell said: “The PUP is subject to income tax but not universal social charge (USC) or PRSI.

“Each person’s income tax bill on the PUP will depend on the level of their other sources of income during the two years.

“A single person will pay income tax at 20% on total income up to €35,300 with the excess charged at 40%.”

2020/2021

Whether you received the payment in 2020, 2021, or both, the method of payment for each year differs.

Maxwell explained: “There is a difference in how income tax on the PUP is being collected by Revenue.

“The tax bill on 2020 PUP is being collected by reducing an individual’s tax credits from January 2022 so that they will pay a little more tax on their salary through the payroll system in future years.

“However, the tax due on 2021 PUP is being collected by reducing an individual’s tax credits this year so that they will pay tax on the 2021 PUP via their salary when they are back to work during 2021.”

If you were on getting the payment in 2020, the “collection of the tax due is being staggered across four years starting from January 2022.”

However, if you’re able to pay it off in one go, it can be arranged via your online account with Revenue.

Exception

Those who are earning a lot less on a yearly basis as they return to work, will not be subject to charges for their wage subsidy, so there are exceptions in place for those who cannot afford the hefty bill.

“If an individual’s total earnings including the PUP comes to €16,500 then there should be no tax liability on the PUP they receive.”

Advice

In terms of managing your payment, the tax expert says; “I would recommend that if you received the PUP in 2020 then you should log in to your My Account with Revenue, review the preliminary statement of liability issued by Revenue.

“Then submit your income tax return making sure you are claiming all tax credits you are entitled to (for example employee tax credit, flat-rate expenses, medical expenses, work at home credit, etc).

“If married you should check your assessment status – if you were married during 2019 then joint assessment with your spouse for tax year 2020 might result in a tax saving.”

