Social welfare Ireland: Everything you need to know about new private sector pension

By: Brian Adam

A new pension scheme designed for private-sector workers is to be brought before Cabinet today.

Under this auto-enrolment scheme, as many as 705,000 private-sector workers who currently don’t have a pension will have one starting in the next two years.

The scheme is being introduced by Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys.

Here’s everything we know about this scheme from the timeline to the overall cost to the employee, employer and state.

When will the scheme be rolled out?

It will start in 2024 and be phased in over the next 10 years.

Is there a minimum annual wage needed to qualify?

Yes. Workers will need to earn a minimum of €20,000 per annum to qualify for auto-enrolment in the pension scheme.

How much will it cost the state?

By 2034 it’s estimated that the pension scheme will cost the state €2.8 billion.

How much will employees contribute?

In the first three years, workers will have to contribute a minimum of 1.5% of their salary.

What about employer and state contributions?

Your employer will match the 1.5% minimum contribution with the state adding a further 0.5%.

Will it increase throughout the 10 years?

The contributions will increase incrementally every three years. By year 10, the employee and employer will each contribute 6% to the pension while the state will contribute 2%.

Can employees opt out?

Yes. Employees can choose to opt-out but employers cannot.

