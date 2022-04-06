Latest newsIreland

Social welfare Ireland: Every Social payment date for Easter 2022 as changes announced

By: Brian Adam

Date:

The social welfare payment dates for Easter 2022 will be slightly earlier due to the bank holiday.

Intreo opening hours can be found at gov.ie.

The social welfare payments that are being paid out during easter week along with the new dates are:

Social Welfare Payment Payment Due on. Payment available

Back to Work Allowance Monday 18 April Thursday 14 April
Back to Work Family Dividend Monday 18 April Thursday 14 April
Carer’s Allowance Thursday 14 April Wednesday 13 April
Carer’s Benefit Thursday 14 April Wednesday 13 April
Casual Jobseeker’s Tuesday 12 April Tuesday 12 April
Disability Allowance Wednesday 13 April Wednesday 13 April
Disablement Benefit Friday 15 April Thursday 14 April
Farm Assist Tuesday 12 April. Monday 11 April
Illness Benefit Wednesday 13 April Tuesday 12 April
Illness Benefit Thursday 14 April. Wednesday 13 April
Invalidity Pension Thursday 14 April Wednesday 13 April
Jobseeker’s Allowance Tuesday 12 April Monday 11 April
Jobseeker’s Benefit Wednesday 13 April Tuesday 12 April 2022
Maternity Benefit Monday 18 April Thursday 14 April
One Parent Family Payment Thursday 14 April. Wednesday 13 April
Partial Capacity Benefit Friday 15 April Thursday 14 April
Paternity Benefit Monday 18 April Thursday 14 April
State Pension (Contributory) Friday 15 April Thursday 14 April
State Pension (Non Contributory) Friday 15 April Thursday 14 April
Widow’s/Widower’s/Civil Partner’s (Contributory) Pension Friday 15 April Thursday 14 April
Widow’s/Widower’s/Civil Partner’s (Non- Contributory) Pension Friday 15 April Thursday 14 Apr
Post Office opening hours

All post offices will be open until 1pm on Good Friday.

However they will be closed on April 16 and Easter Monday April 18.

Intreo Opening hours

All Intreo centres and branch offices will be closed on Good Friday, April 15 and Easter Monday April 18.

Every office will open as normal on Tuesday April 19.

Jobseekers

EFT payments and cheques for casual Jobseekers will be processed on Thursday 14 April 2022.

To avoid any potential delay to your payment, submit your declaration for the week ending 12/13 April by:

  • 4pm on Thursday April 14 for online submissions
  • 12pm on Thursday April 14 for paper docket submissions

If you miss this date, you can still submit your declaration as normal but your payment will be delayed.

