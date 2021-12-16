Social Welfare Ireland: Confirmed dates for double Christmas payments for PUP and pension

The dates for double payments for those on social welfare, State pensions and the PUP have been confirmed.

Because Christmas falls on a Saturday this year, there are some changes to the dates that people will receive the annual double payment.

For those currently receiving the PUP payment, it will appear in your bank account on Tuesday, December 21. Any advanced payment from December 28 will also appear in your account on that date.

On Thursday, December 23, those on casual jobseekers allowance/benefit will receive two payments that cover the weeks ending December 21 and 28 or December 22 and 29.

The normal payment dates for the week ending January 4 – 5 will resume on January 11.

Those who are receiving the state pension on a weekly basis will receive the double payment in the week beginning Monday, December 20.

The second payment that those on the state pension will receive is from the week beginning on Monday, December 27. There will be no pension payment that week.

Below are the changes to the weekly payments to post offices and banks

Due Date Actual Payment Date Wednesday 22nd December Wednesday 22nd December Thursday 23rd December Wednesday 22nd December Friday 24th December Thursday 23rd December Monday, Jan 3rd 2022 Friday 31st December