Social distancing due to epidemic is not just a human thing: ants and bees also quarantine when they get sick

Humans are not the only living beings that face collective diseases with safe distance measures. There are many species with some type of social organization that separate, isolate or expel sick or aging members of the group so as not to compromise the survival of the population. But few present such a well-organized response to epizootics -epidemics in animals- as ants and bees, according to a study published in the journal Science.

The aforementioned research concludes that some types of ants and bees, when they feel sick, isolate themselves to protect the group. In other cases, it is the other members of the hive and anthill that avoid those with some type of pathology. And in some species of bees it has been observed that healthy insects forcibly expel the infected.

On the other hand, in some anthills the scientists observed that when several of the members had been infected with a type of fungus, the other healthy insects not only moved away from the carrier of the parasite, but also They tried to keep their distance with all the members of the colony.

The objective of this study was to analyze the changes in the social behavior of different animals, including humans, who see their groups threatened by a disease that affects some of their members. The research has concluded that there are several species that, in the face of the danger of an epidemic or epizootic, activate social mechanisms to isolate infected individuals in one way or another, either at the initiative of the sick themselves or forced by others, as in the case of the bees mentioned. It does not clarify, however, how they manage to identify the healthy members of the colony to the infected ones.

The researchers explain that examining these dynamics in different species can help them understand the complex processes by which diseases spread and viruses evolve in humans, in order to prevent pandemics such as the coronavirus or, at least, reduce its impact.