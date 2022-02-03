Social buttons: How and where to add them

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Social buttons to share content on platforms are a excellent plugin for any website or blog, as they offer users a tool with which to share the content they enjoy with others and, at the same time, allow webmasters to drive traffic and improve participation.

Social buttons allow us to offer users an easy way to share our content.

Social networks generate between 0.8% and 12.2% of website traffic. In fact, news and current affairs websites get most of their traffic from social networks and also from Google Discover.

One way to attract traffic to a website is to invite users to share the content on social networks. For those who are looking for how to implement social buttons, here is the best way to do it.

Where to implement social buttons on a website?

Social buttons should be implemented on all content that is easier to share or more likely to be liked by users. In this way, they should appear in all blog posts, as well as in news and also on product description pages or even on landing pages.

However, webpages with a specific call to action, for example, a “landing page” to promote a service, whose call to action is “subscribe” or “schedule a meeting”, since we want the clicks to be direct to call to action button and not to social buttons.

How to place the social buttons?

First of all, most CMS like WordPress already include this type of button by default. In case they do not include them, we should talk to our website developer to include them.

On the other hand, most social networks have their own social buttons. For example, Twitter offers different types of buttons to send private messages, share on Twitter or mention a specific user, and Facebook also has its own button configurator that we can include on any website.

Finally, we also have the option of using plugins with social buttons. These are usually very simple to use and with a wide variety of customization options that allow us to make them very striking.

