So you can watch YouTube videos in the background from your laptop or PC

Sometimes while watching a video on YouTube, you may need to do something else on your device, like send an email, browse the web, or just turn off the screen. Fortunately, this of watching YouTube videos in the background from your laptop or PC is something that can be done.

Watching YouTube videos in the background is very useful, especially if you want to listen to music or podcasts on YouTube while doing other tasks. Also, it can help you save mobile data and battery power on your mobile device. So how is it done?

Well, it is possible to get the most out of Chrome and YouTube from your laptop or PC by watching videos in the background, although for this, it will be necessary to download an extension within the browser that allows you to do this quickly and easily.

So, the extension that we present to you today is called Picture-in-Picture, an extension developed by Google itself which turns out to be completely useful, safe and legal.

In short, it is extremely easy to use and you will only have to add the extension to Google Chrome, then go to YouTube to select any video you want and finally click on the extension icon, which you can find by clicking on the puzzle piece symbol displayed in the upper right corner of the browser.

Once you have clicked on the extension tab, the YouTube video in question It will be displayed in a small floating window that you can move around the screen and leave it where you like, not to mention that it will also be possible to resize it to suit your needs. And that would be it, now with Picture-in-Picture you can enjoy your favorite YouTube videos in the background while doing other tasks on your laptop or PC.