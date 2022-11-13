So you can vote for the best application and the best game of this 2022 on Google Play

As has become customary in recent years, Google presents at the end of every year a list with the names of the best applications and games to vote on which were the best of the year in Google Play.

Therefore, if you really intend to vote for your choice of favorite game and app of the year 2022Continue reading to learn more about this interesting topic.

Well, as such, Google has already presented the list of candidates for the best application and best game of the year 2022, and in total there have been 9 for each individual award. Going first with the applications that were nominated, it must be said that in reality they are apps of quite different categoriescontrary to what many of us might think, although it is not that it turns out to be a bad thing either.

Without further ado, let’s go with the names nominated by Google for Google Play App of the Year 2022:

Nominated for best app of 2022 on Google Play

– PicCollage: Edit Photo & Video.

– DanceFitme: Fun Weight Loss.

– Personal Diary with Lock.

– note it widget – get it now.

– Breathwrk: Breathing Exercises.

– Sleep Tracking.

– Dream by WOMBO – AI Art Tool.

– BeReal. Real like your friends.

– Ukulele with Yousician.

It seems clear that the application that has the most zeros in this close vote is nothing more and nothing less than BeReal, the famous social network that seeks that all users be themselves, without filters or editions. Still, you never know and the truth is that anything could happen. Jumping now to the video game side, we go with the 9 nominated titles:

Nominated for best game of 2022 on Google Play

– Rocket League Sideswipe.

– Gun & Dungeons.

– Kingdom Maker.

– Apex Legends Mobile.

– MY HERO ULTRA IMPACT.

– Devil Immortal.

– Dislyte.

– Tower of Fantasy.

– Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

As we can see and although RPGs clearly predominate in this list, maybe the prize winner can be between Diablo Immortal, Apex Legends or Rocket League for example, although here the fight may be a little closer compared to the list of applications.

Anyway, if you want to vote for your favorite app or game of the year, go do it before the voting closes this November 14. As for the results, Google has indicated that the winners will be announced on November 30, so pay close attention to what’s coming.