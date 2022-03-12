So you can use the maps within Instagram to find nearby hotels or restaurants

Social networks they have more tools than many people know, And Instagram is one such platform that has various features that its users can explore.

One of these main features (although perhaps a little unknown) that Instagram presents, is an interesting search system for hotels, restaurants or public establishments through maps.

It could be said that it is a kind of Google Maps, where reviews of establishments are made and photographs are shown, but with the social network’s own touch. About this section, Instagram was in charge of finding an interface that was striking, easy to understand and above all original, which you can see with the naked eye.

One main factor to keep in mind is that unlike Google Maps, Instagram is a social network where millions of photos with an address on them are uploaded daily. As well, many of those locations are usually businesses, restaurants, hotels and all kinds of establishments, so it is undoubtedly something that the app has been able to take advantage of and use to its advantage.

Based then on the general behavior of the publications that are made in such a place that interests you, you can know more details of said site. compared to any other platform or social network.

First of all, it seems that this Instagram tool turns out to be extremely intuitive, with the aim that all the public can interact without many complications.

Following the same order of ideas, the first thing you should know about this section of the social network is that it can only be visited from mobiles and not from computers, so keep this in mind.

That said, the first step to access these maps is to enter the platform and click on the magnifying glass, who appears right next to the house symbol displayed in the lower right corner.

Once you enter this search section, click on the map button located on the right side of the search bar, which will take you directly to that section. A map will appear on the screen pointing with large bubbles those places that are located near you, which can be classified in tourist places, hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, etc.

There you will also have a search bar to investigate any specific site, plus if you click on an establishment, you will see a small description about what it is about, hours of work, posts in which they have been mentioned, and their contact information, among a few other things.

This is undoubtedly a tool that, if you use it correctly and dig a little, it can be very useful for you as much as Google Maps if you use that platform, although of course saving the differences between these two applications.