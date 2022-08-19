So you can use the iPad keyboard as a mouse to navigate faster

- Advertisement -

One of the best options when buying a tablet is to bet on the family from Apple. You may like the company with the bitten apple more or less, but nobody can deny that its family of tablets is the best-selling thanks to a range of products that offers an unrivaled user experience in the sector, beyond the best tablets. Market Android.

The Cupertino-based manufacturer leads tablet sales year after year thanks to very complete products that will not disappoint you at all. To begin with, any iPad guarantees that you will be able to install and use all the apps included in the app store with a seamless and smooth user experience.

Also, if you know the best tricks for the iPad you can get the most out of this Apple tablet. For example, we have already told you how you can create a signature for Mail on your tablet, or how easy it is to add widgets to the main screen of the device.

Use the iPad as a with a simple gesture

And today we want to tell you a trick that will be perfect if you work with the iPad or use it regularly to navigate. In addition, once you know how easy it is to activate it, it is one of those essentials that you will use more times than you imagine.

Mainly because, if you edit documents on the iPad, you know that pyou can use the keyboard as a mouse to use the cursor and select any text in a much more comfortable way. One of the great novelties that came with PadOS, the operating system used by Apple tablets, was the arrival of gestures.

There are all kinds of options for squeeze the possibilities of your tablet and today we are going to show you a very interesting one. The only thing you have to do is press with two fingers on the keyboard and move them at the same time so that a cursor appears that will move through the document or application that you have open in a much more comfortable way.

In this way, you turn the iPad keyboard into a virtual trackpad with which to navigate much more comfortably. Without a doubt, one of the best tricks for the Apple tablet. So, seeing how easy it is to apply, what are you waiting for to try this simple gesture to turn the keyboard into a virtual mouse?

