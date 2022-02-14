Tech News

So you can use the ElXokas filter with its iconic helmets and mustache on Instagram

By: Brian Adam

Date:

The news that ElXokas has unseated Ibai Llanos as the Spanish streamer with the most subscribers on Twitch, It is being a real news during the last hours.

And if now you want to look more like the aforementioned streamer than ever, there is a fun Instagram filter that will put you his iconic helmets and glasses, in addition to the inevitable mustache.

The impressive growth of Joaquín Domínguez, or as he is often known on the internet, ElXokas, has been evident for quite some time. And this entertaining creation represents in a filter in a clear, friendly and fun way who is now the largest content creator in Spanish within Twitch.

being honest, it’s really fun to play with this trendy filter, which will surely get a lot of laughs from your friends and family. Now, in case you want to try this filter to take the best photos and record the funniest videos, you can do it without any problem and quite easily.

As you well know, all Instagram filters can be found in the effects gallery, so if this is something you are really curious about, you can follow the steps below to achieve it.

These are the steps to find the ElXokas filter on Instagram

– Enter the Instagram app on your mobile and then slide the screen to the left.
– When your camera is already active, slide the lower effects bar to the right, as far as possible until you hit the bubble of explore effects.
– Once inside the gallery of effects, click on the small magnifying glass that appears in the upper right corner.
– In the search bar, type ElXokas.
– Click on the filter that has the details of the mustache, glasses and helmets.
– Click on the flag that appears just to the left of the filter name.

When you have finished these steps, you will have the filter saved in your effects library so that you can use it, either when you go to get out a selfie or a video for your stories.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

So you can use the ElXokas filter with its iconic helmets and mustache on Instagram

