So you can use the detection of the race track for the Apple Watch

During the latest updates from Apple for Apple Watch Series 4 onwards, the Track Detection feature arrived in the Training watch app. Find out everything about how to use it and make the most of its advantages below.

Since the arrival of watchOS 9.2, the Cupertino company implemented the interesting function of Track Detection or track detection and that you can notice in some new Apple Watch. ANDThis new update to the device means that the Watch can detect if you are training on a running track and manage the lane in which you will run.

The Track Detection of the Apple Watch works through the data of Apple Maps and GPS and that lets you know instantly if you’re on a standard running track. The measurements are 400 meters according to the International Athletics Federation, and that at least for now it will be available only in countries like Germany, Australia, Canada, the United States, Italy and the United Kingdom.

If you want to make use of this feature, perform the following steps correctly. It is important to remember that the application is not available for Apple Watch Series 3 models and any model before it. The reason is because the devices do not have the watchOS 9.2 update.

First of all you will have to correctly verify your Apple Watch to know if the software is up to date. Access the Watch app from your iPhone and then General, finally access the software update. Also take care of the battery percentage of the watch, since you must have at least 50% and connect it to a power outlet while next to the iPhone.

Start training from Apple Watch with Track Detection

First you will have to access the Training app on your Apple Watch.

Click on the Outdoor Race option.

In case the watch detects your track, you will often have to select the lane just by pressing Choose lane.

To finish choosing a lane, just adjust using the plus and minus buttons and finally Confirm.

In case you have never done a track training before, you will have to select a unit of measurement in Miles or Meters and Confirm.

Apple Watch will alert you in a notification if you’re leaving the lane in the middle of your workout. If this happens, just swipe right on the watch face and tap Lane. You will then have to run over the new lane.

Once you finish the training, the route map will appear in the summary of your training and that the company indicates is of high precision on the lane. The accuracy of this app will be much better if you have an Apple Watch Ultra with dual-frequency GPS.

Activate lap alerts

This opportunity is used to receive an alert that verifies the distance, time and pace at the time of making a full lap on the track. Just continue with the steps presented below:

Go to the Training app on your Apple Watch.

Click on the three-point icon and enter the Outdoor Race card.

Then you will have to access Alerts.

Rotate the Digital Crown up and tap Track Lap and then turn on Lap Alerts.

Without a doubt, a very interesting function for all those who enjoy and carry out this type of training on a regular basis. The Track Detection option is extremely amazing at the GPS level and differs from many other specialized training and athletic devices that do not have any calibration. Apple Watch can activate track mode in the middle of a regular run if it detects that you’re on the track.