So you can use Google Maps in the car without having to use the Internet

It is possible that on some occasion you have tried to use the application to show you the route you must follow to get to a place, but since you did not have an connection, it was impossible. Well, we are going to show you how to ensure that this is not a problem regardless of the reason why this is happening to you. To achieve this objective, what you have to do is make use of a function that you may not be aware of and that is quite useful, as you will see: the possibility of downloading maps of certain regions to your phone or tablet. In this way, even if you do not have an Internet connection, as long as the download covers the two points -departure and arrival- that you will use. In this way, you will be able to fully use Google Maps with the usual indications and with all the information available (from the speed of each section to the places where there are traffic lights). Download maps in Google Maps Getting this is really simple, and you don’t have to use an option that is very hidden in the application we are talking about -which is available for both the iOS and Android operating systems-. By the way, downloads have a maximum usage time. Once this has passed, a notice is displayed and if an update is not ried out, they are removed from the terminal in order to recover storage space. This is what you have to do to get the region that interests you: Open the Google Maps application as usual and, once you are on the main screen, click on the icon of the profile you have (it is in the upper right area) .In the menu that you see on the screen, look for the option called Offline Maps and you will enter a new section in which you will see the maps that you have already downloaded, if you have done this before. To get a new one, tap Select your own map, which is the first option you’ll see. In the terminal you will see a rectangular space that is the selection and you can move to the side that interests you to download (you can even zoom to cover more ground. Once you are satisfied, click on Download and the process begins .Once you’re done, you’re done and you can use the app without having to access the Internet. As you can see, it’s not complicated at all to get what you need to be able to use maps in Google Maps locally. You can have several maps and, therefore, having everything perfectly prepared when you go on vacation without ending up with the data you have in your rate, for example. >