5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeMobileAndroidSo you can use ChatGPT on your Android mobile directly as if...

So you can use ChatGPT on your Android mobile directly as if it were an app

AndroidTech NewsHow to?

Published on

By Brian Adam
asi puedes usar chatgpt en tu movil android directamente como si fuese una app.jpg
asi puedes usar chatgpt en tu movil android directamente como si fuese una app.jpg
- Advertisement -

It is more than clear that with the launch of ChatGPT at the end of last year, the world of technology and artificial intelligence took a gigantic step to put itself on the lips and within everyone’s reach.

So, if you currently use ChatGPT but you no longer want to open your browser every time you have to enter the website of this chat system, let us tell you that we bring you good news. We say this because it is possible to use ChatGPT directly on your mobile as if it were an appso pay attention because in this article we will tell you how to achieve this in a simple way.

- Advertisement -

Well, as such there are various ways to use ChatGPT on your Android mobile but today we bring you what is undoubtedly the most comfortable option, and this is the implied shortcut in between. This means that the website shortcut will be displayed on the desktop of your mobile device as if it were any other application.

What to do to use ChatGPT on your Android mobile as if it were an application

Having clarified this and moving on to the point of how to use ChatGPT on the mobile directly as an app, the first thing you should do is open your preferred browser on your Android smartphone. It can be Chrome, Firefox or any other browser you like.

Why is it harder to grow on Instagram now

Now go to the official ChatGPT website and click on the three vertical dots displayed in the upper right corner. When the various available tabs are displayed, click on the one that indicates Add to home screen. At this point you will be shown a small pop-up window where you can put the name you want to the link, so the ideal is to put ChatGPT, simply that. Then tap on Add.

Once all this is done, the browser you are using should give you two options: that you keep the app icon pressed so that you can place it where you like on your mobile desktop, or on the other hand, press the Add to home screen button so that it is added in the next available space that there is on the desktop (and later you can move it anyway).

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Apple will give loans to users with a new function

In the weeks or months prior to the launch of the new models iPhone...
Android

Privacy Sandbox is here, in beta, to balance privacy and advertising needs

  It seemed that it might be a matter of little release Privacy Sandbox on...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.