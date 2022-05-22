So you can use and get the famous TikTok sad face filter

If you are a frequent consumer of the content offered on TikTok, it is almost impossible that you have not seen one of the most viral filters on this platform currentlyand this is the sad and crying face filter.

And it is that despite being an original Snapchat filter, the commotion and success it has had in being used by millions of people, has allowed can be officially exported to the TikTok app and thus also be available on this platform.



Officially named as my face all sadthis filter can currently be used on both Android and iOS mobiles without any problem, and as it turns out with the vast majority of TikTok filters, this can be found easily and simply within the app.

This will make your job easier so you don’t have to go into Snapchat and search for the filter there. However, it must be said that the original filter in this mentioned social network has been more detailed and, basically, it is more elaborate and with a better finish.

Leaving this point clear and that TikTok’s filter ranks only slightly below Snapchat’swe are going to comment on those steps that you must follow to be able to find and use him easily and quickly, so say no more.

How to find and use the TikTok crying face filter

– Enter the TikTok app from your mobile device. Make sure you have the latest version of the social network downloaded.

– Once you are inside, locate the magnifying glass icon that is shown in the upper right corner and click on it.

– In the top search bar, type Unhappy and then click on Seek. If you search for “My all sad face” you will only get videos from people who applied the “unhappy” filter.

– On the filter that will appear first with that name and with a sad and tearful face next to it, press the red button that has a video camera inside.

– At this point, the filter will be downloaded and displayed on your screen so you can start recording all the content you want.

It’s that simple, you can now start recording your crying videos.