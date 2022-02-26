So you can turn your iPad into a comfortable computer to get the most out of it

The dilemma between buying a laptop or an iPad has always turned out to be quite controversial. However, we can see that in recent times, the iPad has great versatility that does justice to the question of whether it would be better to buy a computer or a tablet?

This is something that obviously varies, and everything comes according to the specific needs of the user, such as the programs that will be used or if it will somehow facilitate their work.

In this order of ideas, basically an iPad is much more functional for those people who work in areas such as photography, writing, drawings, graphic design or even for general students. Leaving this part very clear, it is also important to note that an iPad will not be the same as a computer, even if you get all kinds of accessories.

Now, what can be done is to acquire some accessories that will make your job much easier to do. Precisely, in this article we will be talking about some of them, specifying their functions and why they should interest you if you want to turn your iPad into a comfortable computer.

What will you need to transform your iPad into a functional computer?

covers with keyboards

We start with one of the most obvious and obvious accessories when it comes to boosting your iPad, and that is that if you are a person who is extensively dedicated to writing texts, or just write for work or college, an adjustable keyboard will be a tool that will save your life.

If you are interested in a product like this, you have the possibility to get a keyboard that comes with its case, or that it is a wireless keyboard and that it works through Bluetooth. These usually range from 45 euros to more than 170, depending on their quality.

Apple Pencil

Being a screen that turns out to be touch, the Apple Pencil is that perfect tool for cartoonists and graphic designers, mainly. It can be used for any function you perform with your fingers, but as it is a precise device designed with specific characteristics, it will be easier to get by with it.

One of the few complaints we have about the Apple Pencil is its price, which is at 99 euros (1st generation) and 125 euros (2nd generation).

Mice and trackpads

For this section we find ourselves between two quite interesting options: use mice with the classic design that we have used all our lives, or use the Apple Magic Trackpad, this being the star alternative today. As for the Trackpad, we comment that it is the touch mouse that is integrated into all laptops, although you can also get it separately.