So you can try the new method to mute Chrome tabs

Although we already have a fairly simple method in Chrome to silence that tab that has an audio or video playing, avoiding such annoyance, especially if the web loads some audio or video automatically, Google is working to simplify further this process.

The new method will allow the muting of the tab with multimedia content in playback with a simple mouse click. Logically, we are talking about a behavior that is being developed for the desktop versions of Chrome.



Currently, users must go to the tab that we want to silence, pressing on it with the right mouse button, bringing us a pop-up window with a series of options, selecting the option that tells us «Mute website».

Even easier if possible

What Google proposes is that we go directly to the speaker icon, which we will find in the same tab that gives us access to the website with the multimedia content being played, and press directly on it to silence it.

There is no doubt that this method is much more practical and much simpler, although we will have to wait for this mechanism to officially reach all users by default after a future update.

For those who may be impatient to try it, just get the latest version of Chrome from the Canary channel for Windows, Mac, Linux, or switch Chrome OS to the Canary channel.

Later they will have to write in the address bar chrome://flags and enter to see the advanced configuration options, of which you will have to search for the “Tab audio muting UI control” setting to enable it.

In this way, it will be possible to mute the tab with multimedia content in playback with a simple click.

Now, it is a mechanism that is currently in the testing phase, so there is the possibility that Google could go back down the road, being able to take it to global media control in Chrome, although we hope that it will finally come out ahead. as it is today because of how useful and practical it is.

Via: 9to5Google

Image credit: Google