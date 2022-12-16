So you can transfer your Netflix profile to another account without losing anything

- Advertisement -

Now what Netflix You already have a cheaper account, which does not lack ads, it is possible that some of the family members or friends want to become independent when it comes to accessing the streaming video platform we are talking about. There is a function so that you do not lose the history of what you have done and, the truth is that it is very easy to use it.

Basically, what is achieved is to transfer the data securely from an account (and its correspondent) to another that already exists -and this is very important, since in case of not complying with this, an error will occur that cannot be solved as It is logical -you have the possibility of creating a new account, by the way-. The point is that the information that are passed is the one that will make everything find as always, it is the following: reproduction history: recommendations according to the contents that have been seen; the lists that you have created; and even Netflix games and the advances that have been made in them.

Steps to transfer profiles on Netflix

As you will be able to see, the simplicity is the predominant note and, in addition, it will not take you long to complete the process (which runs in the background and, therefore, you will not see it live and direct). The fact is that security is excellent and you don’t have to have any kind of knowledge to be able to complete everything intuitively. This is what you have to do:

Enter the Netflix website on the computer, since to complete the transfer you have to use a browser running on a laptop or desktop computer. You will have to identify yourself to access the account in which you currently have the profile.

Now, select your profile and, when you are on the initial screen, in the upper right area you have to click on the image that represents it. You will then see a drop-down menu that has an option called Transfer profile. You will be asked to identify yourself again for security reasons.

Now select the new account to which you want to send the Netflix profile, indicating the data that is requested, since they are all necessary.

Once this is done, when you confirm, you will have finished.

There is one exception you should be aware of: profiles that are childish you will not be able to transfer them, because for privacy reasons Netflix is ​​not allowed to do this. It makes all the logic in the world and, the truth is, it is appreciated that the company protects the data of minors in this way. The fact is that the transfer of information is something that exists on the platform and its operation is excellent. Do not stop using it if necessary.