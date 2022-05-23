Social networks have been gaining a lot of weight in recent years, to the point that they are even useful commercially. There are many of us who invest a little of our time daily in uploading what we are doing, or simply seeing that the people we follow are counted. One of the most prominent and the ones with the most public is Instagram. , but despite its popularity you may have gotten a little tired of it or simply want to disconnect for a while. You do not need to delete your account: we tell you what you have to do to temporarily deactivate it.

As we say, Instagram is a social network in which it is very easy to have fun and have a good time, but like everything in life, there may come a time when for one reason or another we decide that it is better to take some time away from it. It is true that the option to delete the account is always there, but you must keep in mind that this is permanent: if we delete the account we will no longer have access to everything we have uploaded. For those cases, it is always better to temporarily deactivate it, a simple process that will not take more than a few minutes. How to deactivate an Instagram account Before telling you how to deactivate your Instagram account, we are going to point out a couple of things. In the first place, what we will achieve by deactivating the account is that it stays on stand-by. In this way, our account will stop appearing in searches and for all those people who follow us. However, it differs from deleting the account in that this process is not final, but we will have the option to reactivate it in the future. The second thing that we must take into account is that if what we want is to stop using Instagram for a while, but not do this process, we will always have the option to uninstall the app. With this, we ourselves will be the ones to "self-regulate" our access to this social network, although yes, if we uninstall the application, our profile will remain active for everyone and will not disappear in searches.

That said, it’s time to talk about the process of deactivating our account. As we have said before, it is a very simple and fast process, but with one drawback: we will not be able to do it through the mobile app. Deactivating the Instagram account requires that we access the social network through a browser, either with the mobile itself or with a PC. To do this, just follow these steps:

We log in to Instagram through a browser

Click on the icon with our profile picture in the upper right

In the dropdown, we access Setting

By default, we will be in the Edit Profile tab

We go to the bottom of the screen

We press Temporarily disable my account (in blue letters)

(in blue letters) In the new window, we will have to indicate the reason why we suspended the account

Enter your password again

Press Temporarily disable account to finish the process

Edit Instagram Profile tab.

What if I want to reactivate it?

The moment we deactivate the account, it will be as if it did not exist for everyone. As we have already said, this solution differs from deleting the account because it is really temporary, and that is that we will have the possibility of activating it again whenever we want. To do this, all we have to do is Enter Instagram by entering our username and password.

This is a process that you can do as many times as you want, but there are two limitations. The first one is that we will not be able to reactivate the account in the first 24 hours since its deactivation, since if we try it will give us an error. The second perhaps is more to take into account, and that is that we can only deactivate our account once a week.