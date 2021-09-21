There is something in Windows that we do not realize until one day we try and cannot do it: taking screenshots of the Windows login screen. For security reasons, it is something that most screenshot applications cannot do. Considering that sensitive data such as usernames and passwords are entered here, the system prevents this from being done.

However, in technology few things are impossible and in that sense, we will show you how to take screenshots of the login screen in Windows.

Steps take a screenshot of the Windows login screen

Before having native and third-party applications to take screenshots, the most accessible mechanism was the Print Screen key. We can still find it on keyboards and pressing it takes a screenshot that we must paste into an image editor. However, the action of this key is also blocked on the login screen. That is why to take a screenshot on the Windows login screen, we must resort to the native snipping tool.

This application has a timer that will help us to activate a capture just when we are on the login screen.

In that sense, to begin the first thing we must do is look for the Snipping tool in Windows 10. To do this, click on the start menu and type Snipping so that it appears immediately, then click it. Once the tool is displayed, you will see an option identified as “Postpone”. By clicking on the tab next to it, the timer options will be displayed.

This is where the trick comes in, choose the maximum time that appears, click on “New” and immediately press the Windows + L key combination that will activate the login screen. In this way, when the configured time elapses, the capture will be activated and that’s it.

It should be noted that the process in Windows 11 is exactly the same. The only difference is that you can deploy the tool by pressing the Windows + Shift + S key combination.