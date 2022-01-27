Outlook is Microsoft’s mail and calendar client that has been included in the Office package for more than 20 years. Its main attraction was the possibility of organizing all our communications in a simple and native way from Windows. Another interesting feature is that we can use it to manage any email address or calendar, regardless of the provider. That’s why we want to show you how to synchronize your Google Calendar in Outlook.

Thus, you will be able to continue managing your dates in the Google calendar, but managing them from Outlook.

Steps to sync your Google Calendar with Outlook

This process is not complicated, although there are two parts to be able to establish the synchronization. In that sense, we will have to go to the Google Calendar integration section in order to find the secret address to establish the connection between the two services. The second part involves going to Outlook and making the configuration with the address that we previously copied.

In this way, to start with the first part of the process, follow these steps:

Open Google Calendar.

Display the left bar by clicking on the icon with the 3 horizontal stripes.

Scroll down this section until you find “My Calendars”.

Click on the 3 dots icon next to the calendar you want to sync.

Select the “Configure and Share” option.

Scroll down the left panel until you get to “Integrate calendar”.

Go to the field “Secret address in iCal format” and copy it.

At this point, we start with the second part of the process that is done from Outlook.

Open Outlook.

Click on File.

Click the Account Settings button.

Select Account Settings from the options that are displayed.

Go to the “Internet Calendars” tab.

Click on “New”.

Paste the secret address we copied earlier into Google Calendar.

Once the process is finished, the synchronization will begin and you will be able to see your Google Calendar events directly in Outlook.