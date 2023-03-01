So you can send downloads from Chromebooks directly to Google Drive

- Advertisement -

One of the things that is quite common in computers chromebook is that they don’t usually have a lot of storage space. storage. This is sometimes a handicap, especially if something needs to be downloaded and you don’t have an external to save it to. But there is a solution: use the cloud, specifically the Google Drive service. We tell you how to do it.

It is true that the models of the most powerful Chromebook ranges are changing the situation, since they include SSD devices with a lot of free space available. But if what you have is an inexpensive model (which is one of the things that especially attract attention in these laptops), the most normal thing is that storage is conspicuous by its absence. Luckily, the Internet is a way to solve the possible problem and, in addition, it is possible to use it in actions as common as when downloading files.

Steps to change the download destination on Chromebooks

The truth is that it makes all the sense in the world that the possibility of the one we are talking about in this article exists, since we must not forget that the operating system Chrome OS was born with full Internet integration, because the idea is that the cloud was the main axis of development. The fact is that this is what you have to do so that the Drive account is the place where you download the files directly (as long as you have a connection, of course):

Open the Chrome browser as usual on the Chromebook computer where you want to make the modification we are talking about. Now, click on the icon with three points in the upper right area of ​​the screen.

The next step is to select Settings from the menu that appears, and then do the same with Downloads in the sidebar.

Unsplash

A new window opens in which in the area on the left you can see the options available as storage, among which is Drive. Tap My Drive to make your selection.

Now use the Open option and, voila, you already have this place selected to save what you download from the Internet.

You have finished.

As you have seen, everything is quite simple and, obviously, if you need it, it is possible to change the configuration again to choose the internal storage or an additional device such as a USB stick or a disk. The fact is that, as you can see, the cloud is worth a lot in Chromebooks.

