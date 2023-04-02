So you can scan an Android mobile for malware

Today more than ever, the security of our mobile devices is one of the issues that have become an absolute priority, especially considering the amount of personal information we store on it.

Completely related to this, malware is one of the biggest risks we face when using our Android mobile. Fortunately, there are measures we can take to protect a device and make sure that it is free from any kind of threat.

As such Android phones usually acquire malware by tricking phone owner into downloading itbe it an app, an attachment sent to one email, a text message or content downloaded on the Internet.

Now, we could say that malware, basically a virus, is a particular type of malware that behaves in a specific way. What do we mean by this? so what is duplicated within the operating system or application codethus allowing them to access your information, damage your phone or hold it for ransom.

How to scan your mobile for malware

Leaving the previous points clear, we now go with the different security applications that we can use to scan our device for malware. As such, most of them offer a free version with basic functionality, and a premium paid version to have all the features and tools.

– Avast Mobile Security: It is one of the most complete security applications available for Android. Offers real-time protection against viruses, trojans, adware and ransomwareamong others.

– Norton Mobile Security: it is one of the apps with a wide range of protection featuresincluding malware scanning, call blocking, and privacy protection.

– McAfee Mobile Security: here we find another interesting option of the most complete for Android, offering protection against malware, spyware, viruses and other threats.

– Bitdefender Antivirus: works quite similarly to the previous alternatives, although it stands out mainly for being even easier to carry, have an outstanding performance to detect malwarevarious options to proceed with it, etc.