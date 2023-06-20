So you can save the contents of Archive Albums before Google closes it

- Advertisement -

If you have had your Google account for many years, and more if you have been a regular user of services such as Blogger or Hangouts, it is likely that you have photos and other images hosted within the Google Album Archive service.

Album Archive was the solution launched by Google in 2016 to centralize image hosting for several of its services after the closure of Picasa Web Albums, but over time, some services have disappeared or even been replaced by more modern options, while other services were migrating to their own hosting mechanisms.



One more service closure at Google

Hence, this service, which arrived with the intention of being a central place to have content shared between different services, no longer makes sense for it to continue to be available, so Google has chosen to close it once and for all, putting The deadline is July 19.

The closure will not affect content hosted on current services such as Google Photos or Google Drive for what we have just discussed.

One month to save the contents

From now on, users have just one month to save all the material they have. Many of the users are being notified these days of the closure to proceed to save the content that they continue to maintain in it.

These users are invited to save their contents through Google Takeout, being able to make use of this specific link, this being the most convenient and simple way, especially if they have a large number of images that they wish to save.

During the process, users must decide whether they want to receive the download link by email or transfer all the content to other services, including Drive, although in any case, they will receive a compressed file with the chosen type and size.

The process may take hours or days, depending on the amount of content hosted, receiving a notice of this when the process has finished and the file, or files, with the content hosted on this service can be made available.

It is possible to find forgotten images

In any case, they can find out what content is still available on this service through this link and decide accordingly.

It is probable that they can come across images that they no longer remember, as happened to me, so users have a month ahead to save what they wish to have for later.