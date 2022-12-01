So you can safely remove an Apple Watch from an iPhone phone

- Advertisement -

If you no longer need to use the apple watch that you have next to your iPhone, you must end the synchronization that exists between both devices. This will mean that you can use the phone with a new model without problems, and that you can give away or sell the smartwatch if you decide to do so.

But, you may want to use the process more sure possible so that neither the data nor the hardware suffers any problem. We are going to show you the one that we recommend that, at the same time, you will verify is as simple as it is quick to perform. Therefore, you will be able to complete with peace of mind, something that is always important. In addition, we also indicate what you have to do to leave like new the Apple Watch, which is quite useful.

This is how you remove the synchronization of an Apple Watch with an iPhone

Achieving this is quite easy, and you will get it in a matter of Few minutes In the event that you decide to follow the instructions that we show you below:

The first thing you have to do to unpair the wearable from an iPhone is to open the Apple Watch application that you will have on your phone.

Once you have it open, look for the section called My watch, there is no loss, since it is one of the main options.

The next step is to choose All Clocks, so you’re sure that what you’re doing has an effect on all devices (if you don’t need this, skip this step).

Next, tap on the information icon just to the right of the smartwatch you want to unsync from the iPhone. press it.

In the lower area of ​​the screen you will see that there is a section called Unpair Apple Watch in red. Use it regularly and, then, you will have to use the password of the Apple ID that you have for the action to be executed.

Wait as long as it takes for the process to complete, and when you receive the corresponding message, you’re done.

Pexels

As you can see, there is nothing particularly complicated and, simply, it is to follow the steps without skipping any to complete the process on the Apple Watch.

How to make the smart watch new

This is something that affects what the software is and the synchronization options. Obviously, it cannot solve a hardware problem, but it does allow perfectly prepared to the smartwatch to be able to give it away or sell it. Do the following:

Go to the Settings app, and there choose General.

Among the options that you will see, there is one called Reset and, there, another called Erase all configuration content. It may ask for your password, to verify your identity.

If they ask you about the data plan, indicate that you do not want to keep it and, then, in the next option that appears you have to use Delete everything.

Done this, and at the end of the work that the Apple Watch does, you are done.

