- Advertisement -

quickly- - -settings-on- .jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="So you can quickly restore network settings on iPhones">

Surely on some occasion you have had a problem that makes network options do not work well on iPhones. This is quite frustrating, and it can happen that the headphones you use do not synchronize and, even, that accessing the Internet through WiFi or mobile data is simply impossible. We tell you how Fix this without having to lose all the information on the phone.

On some occasions, passing Airplane Mode can fix the mess that is happening to you, but it is possible that the problem persists and despair appears. May it not be so, as it is possible to reset everything that has to do with network connectivity in an independent way. And, therefore, start from scratch with them. In this way, unless it is a failure of the hardware itself, the iPhone will most likely work as usual. And that’s exactly what it’s about.

How to restore network settings on an iPhone

- Advertisement -

There are a few things you should know before doing anything. For example, you must be clear that all the WiFi networks that you have saved will disappear, this is important and you may want to back up your information first. Besides, it happens same with bluetooth profiles, which causes the accessories to stop being synchronized. Even both the VPN profiles and the data configuration (this one is special), will also have to be created again. If this is not a problem, this is what you have to do:

Open the Settings section on the iPhone in the usual way, for example, using the icon that has a gear-like circle inside.

Now, look for the General section and, here, select the option Transfer or Reset the iPhone.

Pexels

Among the available options you will find one called Reset network settings. Click on it and you must write the password you use in the terminal. Confirmation of the action is now requested.

You have to have a little patience and, once the process is finished, you already have everything as new.

The truth is that this is a most useful tool and, best of all, of great effectiveness. Therefore, if you have problems with any section of the networks on the iPhone, do not hesitate to use it if possible. The normal thing is that everything that happens to you is solved and, consequently, the terminal will work normally again.

>