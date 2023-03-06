So you can put WhatsApp on your Apple Watch to answer messages from your wrist

There are usually many confusion about WhatsApp among Apple users who have an Apple Watchsince it turns out to be a bit complicated to put this application inside the smart watches of the North American brand.

For this reason, we have found it interesting to tell you everything related to this topic and clear any doubts you may haveso without much more to add here, let’s get down to business.

Well, the first thing to comment is that no, there is no official WhatsApp application that can be used from Apple Watchwhich means that the functionality itself will be limited only to receiving notifications that arrive on your iPhone on the watch, as well as interacting with them.

So then, we can say that WhatsApp on Apple Watch is not an application as such, but rather a setting that must be activated in order to receive notifications and quickly respond to those messages.

What to do to answer WhatsApp messages from an Apple Watch

Speaking of this setting in question, chances are you already have it activated on your Apple Watch but in case you want to verify and activate it in case it is not, you will only need to do the following:

– Enter the app watches on your iPhone

– Then go to the section notifications.

– Go down until you find the tab WhatsApp and activate the lever that is on the right side.

And that’s it, this would be all to be able to receive WhatsApp notifications, as long as you don’t have Do Not Disturb mode on, of course. Now when you receive a WhatsApp message or notification, you’ll see the text itself as well as a button at the bottom of the screen that says Reply.

From there you can respond both with simple message suggestions, as well as make freehand messages on the clock screen. This is not to mention that in the same way you can tap on the microphone button in the lower right corner to dictate a voice message that turns into text. In short, you can answer WhatsApp messages from your Apple Watch, but the utility will be mainly for answering short messages.