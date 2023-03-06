5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeMobileiphoneSo you can put WhatsApp on your Apple Watch to answer messages...

So you can put WhatsApp on your Apple Watch to answer messages from your wrist

iphoneTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
asi puedes poner whatsapp en tu apple watch para contestar mensajes desde tu muneca.jpg
asi puedes poner whatsapp en tu apple watch para contestar mensajes desde tu muneca.jpg
- Advertisement -

There are usually many confusion about WhatsApp among Apple users who have an Apple Watchsince it turns out to be a bit complicated to put this application inside the smart watches of the North American brand.

For this reason, we have found it interesting to tell you everything related to this topic and clear any doubts you may haveso without much more to add here, let’s get down to business.

- Advertisement -

Well, the first thing to comment is that no, there is no official WhatsApp application that can be used from Apple Watchwhich means that the functionality itself will be limited only to receiving notifications that arrive on your iPhone on the watch, as well as interacting with them.

So then, we can say that WhatsApp on Apple Watch is not an application as such, but rather a setting that must be activated in order to receive notifications and quickly respond to those messages.

Interpretation matter 71: data protection fundamentalism?

What to do to answer WhatsApp messages from an Apple Watch

Speaking of this setting in question, chances are you already have it activated on your Apple Watch but in case you want to verify and activate it in case it is not, you will only need to do the following:

– Enter the app watches on your iPhone
– Then go to the section notifications.
– Go down until you find the tab WhatsApp and activate the lever that is on the right side.

- Advertisement -

And that’s it, this would be all to be able to receive WhatsApp notifications, as long as you don’t have Do Not Disturb mode on, of course. Now when you receive a WhatsApp message or notification, you’ll see the text itself as well as a button at the bottom of the screen that says Reply.

From there you can respond both with simple message suggestions, as well as make freehand messages on the clock screen. This is not to mention that in the same way you can tap on the microphone button in the lower right corner to dictate a voice message that turns into text. In short, you can answer WhatsApp messages from your Apple Watch, but the utility will be mainly for answering short messages.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Facebook

Top five of the programming languages ​​for which they pay the most

Due to the technological development in the different industries of the economy, the sector...
Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, released at the end of summer and global marketing | Rumor

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 arrives in the second half of 2023: the super prolific...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.