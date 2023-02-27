5G News
So you can prevent your friends and acquaintances from seeing the videos you share on TikTok

Tech NewsHow to?

Published on

By Brian Adam
asi puedes evitar que tus amigos y conocidos vean los videos que compartes en tiktok.jpg
Between watching so many videos on TikTok, the common thing is that we are continually sharing content with our friends or family. Now, the platform has been showing those you have added as friends for some time, those videos that you usually share in the app, and of course this is not to everyone’s liking.

In fact, it is completely normal for users want to protect their privacy so others can’t see what they shareso if you are currently interested in knowing how to prevent this from happening, you can continue reading this article where we will be talking about everything related to the subject.

Well, this to prevent others from seeing the videos you share is something quite easy to do, although It is a process that you must do manually for each video you want to delete. How is this? Well yes, you must carry out the following steps individually with all those videos about which you do not want others to know that you shared them.

said this and Now going directly to the steps you must followbelow you will find all the relevant information to do it correctly.

How to delete the videos you share within TikTok

– From your mobile device, enter the TikTok app. Make sure it is always up to date.
– Click on the lower right corner to enter the section of Profile.
– Once there, click on the two arrows together that are shown in the fourth place of the interaction bar, just to the left of the section of the videos you like.
– Enter that specific video that you want to remove from your profile.
– Press the tab you shared it and when the comments are displayed, you will have to press and hold the comment of shared this video.
– To finish, tap on Delete shared post and wait for the notification to be shown Your shared post has been deleted.

And voila, that would be everything to prevent users from seeing what you share within TikTok. Of course, keep in mind that all those videos that have been deleted cannot be recovered in any waySo take your respective precautions.

