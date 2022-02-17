Search here...
So you can make the Google Assistant go faster

By: Brian Adam

The Google Assistant is found in a wide variety of devices, and it is already common to see in many homes how the Assistant, in addition to the mobile, is also on the speakers or on the television. And if we change the device or reset it to the factory, they accumulate a large number of devices that are no longer used that can slow down the Google Assistant.

That’s what Google warns with a new fit that we found in the device configuration of the Assistant, which invites us to clean up to improve the Google Assistant experience.

Remove unused devices

Every time we activate the Google Assistant on a device, an instance of that device is saved in the cloud, with all the data that that device collects while we are using it. If we restart the factory or change the ROM of that device, a new instance is created again, keeping the previous one with its old data.

All that data from old devices slow down Google Assistantso if you have noticed that the Assistant is getting slower when answering, it may be due to this, at least according to Google.

To improve your experience, Google recommends us to free up space in the Assistant, and for this it offers us a new option that allows us remove devices that have not been used for three months or more.

Remove Google Assistant Devices

For this we have to go to the google appstap on the profile picture and tap Settings. clicking on google assistant we have to go to the section Devices. Once inside we find the new option Remove unused devices.

Remove Google Assistant Devices

There we will see a list with all the devices that we have not used for three or more months. We can remove the devices one by one or select all at once then click on Put off and then in the confirm window click on ‘Remove’ again. Once the cleaning is done, it is supposed to we will enjoy a faster experience with the Assistant on all our current devices.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

