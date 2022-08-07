So you can listen to Spotify music from a speaker with Amazon Alexa

Smart speakers can be lent to carry out various tasks, among which is perfectly playing and especially from Spotify if this is your favorite streaming music service.

In fact, this may even be one of the reasons why users sometimes buy a smart speaker, for the simple fact of being able to play millions of songs and podcasts just by saying it out loud.

Now, for this to happen, Spotify and must first be connected, which it doesn’t turn out to be complicated at all and today we will be verifying it with the steps that you must carry out.

Before starting, it is important that you are clear that, just like on your mobile or any device, Spotify will work and play the songs you want, although only if you have a premium account. If you only have a free account, you will have to to mixed playlists and with ads.

Steps to sync Spotify with Amazon Alexa from mobile

– Open the Alexa app from your Android or iPhone mobile.

– Click on the button Pluslocated in the lower right corner of the screen.

– Now click on the tab Setting.

– Scroll down and select the option Music and Podcasts.

– Finally, click on Link new service.

Follow the prompts to sign in with your Spotify account and you’re good to go. Now, once both accounts are linked, all you need to do is ask the speaker to play your favorite artist, album, song, or podcast.

Something that you cannot forget is that you can only have one stream per Spotify accountso if you are listening to music from your mobile and someone at home asks the speaker to play music, it will change there.