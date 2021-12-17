so you can know who has seen your whatsapp statuses

The WhatsApp statuses arrived back in 2018. It is about showing and teaching other users of the platform a feeling, a link to a website, something that we are doing at that moment and in general almost anything that comes to mind. And all this with the advantage of be able to know who has seen them and at what time.

In what could be like a neighborhood patio where you see what each one tends, the WhatsApp statuses allow you to share photos, videos or texts and have your friends see them. Now we will explain how can you see who has seen them at all times and thus have an idea of ​​which friend is the most “gossipy”.

The gossipiest contact is …

WhatsApp statuses they are kind of instagram stories. We can post content of almost any kind. By default, when you associate WhatsApp with a number, all you will see is a phrase: “Hello! I’m using WhatsApp” and a profile picture … but there is more.

To post a “Status” we have a specific tab located in the central area next to the “Chats”. But before continuing, we will explain how to limit who can or cannot see our statuses by configuring privacy.

You can adjust the privacy of the statuses in the “Settings” of WhatsApp and in “Bill”, within the section of “Privacy”. By default, all your contacts will be able to see all the statuses you post. There are also three options that limit access to your statuses:

My contacts : Only the people you have in your WhatsApp contacts can see the statuses you post

: Only the people you have in your WhatsApp contacts can see the statuses you post My contacts, except : This option gives permission to see your statuses to all your contacts, but you can choose some specific contacts that will not be able to see them.

: This option gives permission to see your statuses to all your contacts, but you can choose some specific contacts that will not be able to see them. Just share with: This is the most restrictive option, as it implies that only the specific people you choose will have permission to see your statuses and no one else.

Once you have configured who can see your statuses now it’s time to see who has seen it. You will see who has seen them and here the access appears the first time. If they see them several times it will not be reflected.

To see who has seen your status, simply access it from the tab “State”. On the bottom you will see an eye icon with a number that acts as a pupil. The number corresponds to the number of people who have seen this status and if you click on it, a list appears with the number of people who have seen it and the time they accessed it. If you have several states you can see, in each of them, who has seen each state and the corresponding time.

You can also access a quick summary if, in the status tab you touch the “…” button. In this way, all the statuses that you have published in the last 24 hours and how many people have seen each of them are shown, although it does not show the details of which contacts are and to access you will have to press status by status.

The states they are only visible by the people you have in your contacts, so that they will appear with the name that you have saved in the agenda.