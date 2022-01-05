So you can know which person you talk to the most on WhatsApp

With 2 billion active users, there is no doubt that WhatsApp is the queen of messaging apps. We talk a lot through WhatsApp, it has even become an official communication channel for many companies.

Do you know who you talk to the most on WhatsApp? Surely you have an idea of ​​who will be chosen or chosen, but if you want to know for sure, we explain how to find out in a few simple steps.

How to know who you talk to the most on WhatsApp

To know who it is that person you talk to more than anyone else You will not need any additional app, everything can be done with WhatsApp itself. How? Very easy, seeing the space that the chats occupy.

From your Android mobile, open WhatsApp and go to the menu Settings .

Once inside Settings, enter the option ‘ Storage and data ‘

Then enter ‘ Manage Storage ‘.

Within this menu you will see a list with all the chats, ordered from the one that occupies the most to the least. Whoever is in the first position is who you talk to the most on WhatsApp.

Finally, if you want, you can also click on the chat to see the detail of how many videos, photos, audios and other files you have shared.

As you can see, the trick is very simple, although you have to take into account some factors such as that we have recently deleted the chats. If you have deleted them manually to free up space or have lost the backup, Besides that you will not be able to recover them, you will not know who is the person you talk to the most until you have not used the app for a while.

Cover photo | Vectors from freepik.es