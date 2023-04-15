5G News
HomeTech NewsHow to?So you can install and use ChatGPT as a Windows application

So you can install and use ChatGPT as a Windows application

Tech NewsHow to?
ChatGPT, we already know all too well what is this AI-powered chatbot tool that can help you solve a variety of problems and questions. Although ChatGPT can be used directly online, some users prefer to use it as a Windows application for convenience.

Now, in case you didn’t know, it is possible to use ChatGPT as a native Windows application, even though as such there is no official version of Windows available. How is this possible? Very simple, all thanks to Microsoft Edge and Chrome.

So, everything as such goes through creating a Chrome or Microsoft Edge shortcut for the OpenAI bot and pin the ChatGPT application to the taskbar or simply leave the shortcut in the Start menu of the computer, something that in general is quite easy to do and really turns out to be practical.

Leaving all of the above clear and to start with the steps as such, pay attention to the following lines since We will teach you how to do everything from both Chrome and Microsoft EdgeSo let’s go one by one.

How to use ChatGPT as a Windows app using Google Chrome

– From Google Chrome, go to the official ChatGPT page and log in with your account.
– Click on the Chrome menu of the three points that are displayed in the upper right corner.
– Select the tab more tools.
– Within it, click on the one that indicates Create Shortcut…
– Now enter a name, which should be ChatGPTof course.
– Click on the box open as window and lastly in Create.

And ready, The shortcut to ChatGPT will now be shown on the home screen of your computer. Even if you want to put it on the taskbar, you just need to right-click on the ChatGPT icon to add it to the Start Menu and then to the taskbar.

How to use ChatGPT as a Windows app using Microsoft Edge

The process to follow from Microsoft Edge turns out to be quite similar and here you will see the steps you must follow:

– From Microsoft Edge, access the official ChatGPT page and log in with your account.
– Click on the menu of the three points that are shown in the upper right corner.
– Position yourself now in the tab of Applications.
– Press on Install this site as an app.
– Now in the pop-up window that will appear on the screen, write ChatGPT and click on Install.
– Check the boxes Pin to taskbar, anchor to start, Create desktop shortcut and Start automatically at device login if you want any of these options and finally click on Allow.

