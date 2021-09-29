So you can hide your WhatsApp profile picture for some contacts

Attention! Another additional function is being prepared to reinforce the privacy in your account WhatsApp. The aforementioned instant messaging platform is developing a new tool that will allow you to hide the profile photo from certain contacts, since the American company realized that not all the users added to your mobile phone’s agenda may be your friends, family members or colleagues from work, do you want to know what the function will be like? Here we will tell you the details.

Why hide the profile picture from someone you have added? Simple, many times strangers are scheduled on occasions when for example: you are going to buy a product or acquire a service that you saw online, so you necessarily have to communicate with someone through WhatsApp, it would be very strange that today a business does not have an account created in this application that exceeds 5 billion users worldwide.

Right now, if you enter the privacy settings in WhatsAppYou can configure your profile photo to be seen by ‘Everyone’, ‘Only contacts’ or ‘Nobody’. If you choose the second option, any person you have scheduled will be able to see your identity; However, this will change, since in this section an additional tool will be included that will allow you to hide your photo from some specific contacts, something like the option of the ‘States’ called ‘Only share with’, reported the technological medium Proandroid.

Since the function is still in the development stage, it is likely that in the coming weeks another update will be released for the beta version on devices with Apple’s Android or iOS operating systems, so you will test the tool before it is officially launched .

