So you can hide your photos in macOS Ventura

In case you need it, below you can totally know how to hide on your . This option can work for you for many reasons, whether it is to keep a low profile, maintain order or like the privacy of your photos stored on your computer.

Because Apple is waking up this curious function, perhaps due to the iCloud Shared Photo Library in macOS Ventura and also included in iOS 16, it may arise to hide certain photos from your gallery. Due to whatever reason or for whatever reason, it may mean an error, perhaps showing an embarrassing photo or that you simply want to order better, here you can find out about the process to follow.

Practicality is always a key objective of the company and its products, so above all you have the utility or advantage to hide your images from anyone curious on your Mac. Thanks to the Photos app on your macOS Ventura. Despite the wait, Apple put a great feature first to make the best of it.

Hide your photos in macOS Ventura

You will first need to access the Photos app and find the photo you want to hide.

Next, right-click on it and from the list of options choose Hide 1 photo.

Once you have the “Hide 1 Photo” box, you will need to click “Hide”.

In case you need to hide other photos, you will only have to repeat the same steps.

Similarly, if you wanted to repeat this option but for multiple photos, remember to go back to the same steps mentioned above. However, you will first have to select all the photos to hide.

No matter how many you want to hide with this option, Apple Photos really tries to hide them properly. Because, no matter if some stranger or even your relative tries to get into your hidden photos, they won’t even be able to tell that they are protected.

It works minimally better than some other options offered by Apple’s own apps. Taking Notes as an example, where they are always exposed, except for the content that can be “hidden” by directly blocking the note.

This option lacks discretion, since you are practically yelling at everyone that you are hiding something in said note, directly displaying it as blocked. In the meantime, the hide option offered by Photos makes it quite clear that no external user knows or even has any clues about what is hidden.

Find and unhide your photos

Firstly, enter the Photos application on your Mac, then you will have to select the View menu.

Once there, select Show Hidden Photo Album.

This will display in your Photos window, the album with the title Hidden.

All you have to do is click on the album.

To access you will need the password or you can enter using Touch ID.

So you can remove the hidden to the photo.

Once this process is finished, it is also important to note that more than one image may be visible. That is to say, this option will allow everyone to access to see all the hidden photos, since when removing the hidden one it will be for the entire Hidden album.

Finally, this option that shows Apple for its computers, is faithfully forceful for what it offers. Really few people will be able to know your hidden photos. However, if you are a regular Apple fan, the company repeats certain formulas and creates the options with particular ways in which it always does things. On this occasion, if you are aware of this, the function seems a bit obvious to be able to unlock the photos.

In the end, you can decide, since if you want to hide them for the sake of ease and you know that no one else regularly accesses your Mac, it is the ideal function. In any case, here you can try it for your convenience.