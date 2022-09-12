So you can hide conversations in Telegram without having to delete them

- Advertisement -

If you are one of those who use the messaging application, you are sure to be very happy with it. Its great options and reliability (without forgetting its privacy), make it a perfect tool for both personal and professional use. You may not know that you can chats without deleting them. We tell you how to do this. The objective of doing this is to ensure that media can see what you write from none of the signatures if by chance a third party is looking at your terminal, either behind you or directly. The fact is that to achieve this, you don’t have to install anything because Telegram offers you everything you may need to achieve it, and it’s another difference that this messaging application has compared to WhatsApp (always in favor of the first one, of course). ). How to hide a chat on Telegram without deleting it The first thing that comes to mind when hiding something from a chat is, logically, to it. But in Telegram you do not have to do this because there is the little known figure of the archive tool. With it, you can get exactly what you need. You just have to do the following: Open the messaging application and find the conversation you want to hide. Now, click on it continuously and, then, in the upper area, you will see that there is a box-shaped icon with an arrow inside it. Give it use. Important: if you don’t see it, use the menu with three vertical dots and, among the options that appear, select Archive. You’ll see how it disappears as if by magic, but don’t worry, everything is still perfectly available in the Chats section archived. Access it using the different Telegram menus… this will make you discover that the access to the folder is visible. So that it is not seen, simply in the folder in question and, in the lower area, a message called Hide from the chat list appears. Give it use and, then, you will see that there is no trace of it. Once this is done, you are finished. When you are inside the Archived Chats folder, you will see the list of all the ones you have here so that they are not seen or, simply, so that they do not bother you anymore or you do not lose an important conversation with someone. If you want this option to be visible again, simply click on the chosen conversation and use the option that passes it to the normal list that you see every time you enter Telegram. >