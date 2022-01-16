So you can find a specific moment in a YouTube video

Sometimes it is much faster to follow a guide, tutorial or do research from a written article than from a YouTube video. In other words, when we have a document or article, all we have to do is press Ctrl+F and write the term we are looking for to find it immediately. However, we want to teach you a little trick that will allow you to find the specific moment of a video on YouTube.

It is an option that will make it easier for us to find what we are looking for, without the need to watch a full video, saving valuable minutes.

Steps to find a specific moment in a YouTube video

In @Youtube you can find the exact moment a word is said in a video with subtitles: ↗️ Click on the 3 dots below and select “Open Transcript” ↗️ Press Ctrl+F and the word you want ↗️ Click on the time and you will jump to that fragment — Google Spain (@GoogleES) January 14, 2022

The situation in which we need to find a specific point in a video is much more common than we might think. Those who do research in various sources should also invest time in watching videos. However, it would be much more agile to know quickly if the video has what we are looking for. In that sense, Google has let you know through its Twitter account the trick that we want to show you to achieve it.

Finding a specific moment of a video on YouTube with the process that we will show you will take only a few seconds. However, we must emphasize that the prerequisite to meet is that the video has subtitles. That is, it is necessary that YouTube has detected the language to generate the text.

The steps for this task are as follows:

Open YouTube and go to the video in question.

Click on the 3 dots icon located right next to the Save option.

Go to Open Transcript.

Press Ctlr+F and type the term you are looking for.

This way, you will be able to locate specific words in the video transcript that will open next to the player. Thus, if you find videos that are not divided into chapters, you can easily find the information you are looking for using this trick.