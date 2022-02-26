MobileAndroidTech News

So you can download The Last of Us to play it on your Android mobile

By: Brian Adam

In the video game industry, Naughty Dog is one of the biggest companies of all time. And it is that, in case you did not know, this developer has been behind iconic games like the Uncharted series, Crash and The Last of Us.

And speaking of the latter, we have great news. If you couldn’t have the opportunity to have a PlayStation to play The Last of Us, Currently it is possible to play it on Android mobiles, so today we will be talking a little about it.

The smallest transistors ever created – these are the solutions to miniaturize electronics beyond 2 nanometers

Developed by an independent content creator, this version of the video game for Android mobiles seeks to recreate the intense story of Joel and Ellie, who seek to survive a devastating virus that devastates the world’s population.

Now, it should be noted that the game is still in development and in beta, so it is more than likely that you will encounter various performance problems or bugs, at least currently. It could be said that this is because it is not a title developed by Sony or Naughty Dog, In addition to not being finished, it is subject to constant changes by the developer.

Having said this, it is clear that You will not be able to find this version in Google Play, so if you’re really interested in being able to enjoy this game on your mobile, you’ll have to get it through the following APK. Once you have downloaded the file, all you have to do is activate the function of Unknown origins in the configuration of your mobile and that’s it.

As for the APK itself, you can fully trust the file and the quality of the game itself, which is expected to improve when it is fully completed. Now tell us, how did you like this version of the game for your mobile, have you eliminated many clickers so far?

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

