So you can discover the reasons why you receive specific video recommendations on TikTok

Over the next few weeks, TikTok will be rolling out a feature that It will allow each user to know those aspects that have led to recommending any specific video within the feed For you of your account.

With this, from TikTok they advance towards the seeking meaningful transparency for users using your servicewith the promise that this function will later gain greater granularity and transparency regarding the recommendations of the videos.



As we know, the feed For you allows each user the ability to discover new creators, products, ideas in a personalized way, in addition to offering plenty of entertainment through relevant videos through continuous vertical scrolling, being different for each user, taking into account a series of factors based on their activity.

Once available, The user will be able to find out what has led them to receive the recommendation for each video by going to the sharing panel, and from there touching the question mark icon belonging to the new “Why this video” function, so that they receive the specific specifications that has been considered to select that specific video as a recommendation in your feed For you.

And it is that, as they point out on TikTok:

Our recommendation system works with technical models, so we try to make the technical details easier to understand by breaking down reasons like interactions on the content you view, like or share, comments you post or searches, accounts you follow or accounts suggested for you, recently published content in your region, and popular content in your region.

For TikTok, this will be one of many more ways in the future to provide platform users with meaningful transparencyalthough at the moment it has not revealed what other tools and functions are currently working to meet this objective.

In any case, the bottom line is that users and creators can have a complete control of the platform experience, and in this way you can know what could have led you to receive certain recommendations.

