So you can delete a WhatsApp account

The process can only be done from a mobile version of the Meta application

One of the options that users of social networks and web platforms several have at their disposal at any time is the possibility of deleting their account in the website in case you no longer wish to continue using the service or have access to the content offered.

The social networks developed by Goalas instagram, Messenger, Facebook and WhatsApp are not the exceptions and in the case of the last one, which is included in the top 4 of the Applications most downloaded in the world, people can also choose to remove their profiles from this platform.

However, it is necessary that the user who decides to delete his account in the platform understand that by doing so you will be deleting not only your profilebut also the history of messages that you have accumulated over time, you will be expelled from the chat groups in which you participated and the backup copies stored in Google Drive They will also be permanently deleted and there will be no possibility of recovering them.

How to delete a WhatsApp account

In case the user you have made the decision to delete your account in the application messages, people will have to follow a few steps to delete their profile definitively and irreversibly platform. To do so you will have to follow these steps:

– After entering the application WhatsAppusers must touch the three-dot icon located in the upper right corner of the cell phone screen.

– Enter the Settings option or Setting from the menu to access the selection of options.

– Locate option Account. It is located at the top of the menu.

– Within this section, users will find the option to Delete account on which they must click to start the profile deletion process.

How to delete a WhatsApp account. (Capture)

By entering this optionthe system will remind the user the information that you will not see again (account, message history, groups and backup), in addition to establishing an alternative option to deletion, which is the Change of number. In this way, users will be able to stop using their profile on the current cell phone to switch to a different one.

To continue with the process of profile deletion users will have to confirm the number of the cell phone in which they are using their profile of the application. Once the country, area code and number have been selected, users will have to press the “Delete account” button.

Once the account removal process has started WhatsApp of the user, the person linked to that profile will no longer be able to re-enter their profile using the same information access. On the other hand, even when the account has been deleted, the messages that were sent by the user will remain visible in group chats and personal that accumulated over time.

Despite the fact that the process has restricted the access of people to the account, it will take until 90 days to be really effective. According to WhatsApp“copies of your information may be kept for 90 days in backup storage that we use to recover data in the event of natural disasters, software errors, or some other data loss event.”

On the other hand, by deleting the users account, some fragments of information that they generated in their conversations They will continue to be stored on the application’s servers, although since they are not directly linked to an account, it will not be possible for anyone to establish which user that account belongs to. information.