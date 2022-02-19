So you can create your own Wordle and challenge your friends

If you are one of the Wordle fans, you will be interested in knowing this proposal to create your own word game and share it with your friends.

Don’t worry, the dynamic is very simple, and you will only have to fill in a few pieces of information to personalize and share your word game.

How to create your own Wordle

We have already mentioned some options to play this popular word game with some alternatives to play Wordle in Spanish. And we have also shared some tricks to play Wordle more than once a day.

But if what you want is to create your own Wordle to challenge your friends and family, then you will be interested in learning about the Custom Wordle proposal. And the dynamic is very simple.

Just go to this link and select “Make your own wordle” to start creating your own word game. They can be words in Spanish, English, French and German. Or you can choose “No dictionary” to use any language or use those made up words with your friends.

You can respect the dynamics of the original game of using words of only 5 letters, or use any word without worrying about the limit on the number of letters. Once you configure the language and write the word that the game will hide, you will see that the link is created so that you can share it with your friends.

If your friends have already played Wordle they won’t have any problem, since it follows the same dynamic. They have 6 attempts to discover the chosen word. If the letters they write are not part of the word, then they will be grey. If they are part of the word but not in the correct location, they will be yellow. And if they have guessed the location correctly, they will see that the letters turn green.

And at the end, they will also have some kind of statistics to compare the performance among the group. So if you want to have a good time with your friends, or challenge them, you can use this resource to create your own Wordle.